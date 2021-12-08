Watch
Michigan reports 15,385 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 351 deaths over 2-day period

generic covid-19 cases graphic
Posted at 2:33 PM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 14:33:58-05

(WXYZ) — Michigan is reporting 15,385 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 351 deaths over a 2-day period. That's an average of 7,693 cases per day for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The 351 reported deaths included 185 that were identified during a review of Vital Records.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan stands at 1,368,541 and deaths total 24,845.

