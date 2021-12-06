Michigan reports 16,590 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 127 deaths over 3-day period

(WXYZ) — Michigan is reporting 16,590 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 127 deaths over a 3-day period. That's an average of 5,530 cases per day for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

The 127 reported deaths included 47 that were identified during a review of Vital Records.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan stand at 1,353,156 and deaths total 24,494.

