Michigan reports 17,008 new cases of COVID-19, 83 deaths over 3-day period

(WXYZ) — Michigan reported Monday 17,008 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 83 deaths over a three-day period. That's an average of 5,669 cases per day from Saturday - Monday.

The number of deaths include 32 from a review of Vital Records

The overall total of confirmed cases in Michigan has reached 1,259,261 and the total number of deaths is 23,315.

The state has put out a health advisory recommending everyone ages 2 and up wear a mask during indoor gatherings as we approach the holidays.

The advisory is not an order and it is not required.

Michigan hospital leaders say the state is approaching the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.