Michigan reports 173 news cases of COVID-19, 32 additional deaths

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan reported 173 total new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

There have been 32 deaths reported within that same timeframe. That brings the total number of cases to 894,433 and deaths to 19,744 since the pandemic began back in March 2020.

The numbers continue to trend downward after a peak in the early spring when the state was seeing several thousand cases per day.

Michigan recently dropped all COVID-19 restrictions across the state.

