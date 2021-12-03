Michigan reports 18,443 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 277 deaths over 2-day period

(WXYZ) — Michigan is reporting 18,443 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 277 deaths over a 2-day period. That's an average of 9,222 cases per day for Thursday and Friday.

The 277 reported deaths included 169 that were identified during a review of Vital Records.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan stand at 1,336,566 and deaths total 24,367.

On Monday, Michigan announced the number of hospitalized adults with confirmed COVID-19 cases reached a new pandemic high, near 4,200, as the state continued to confront surging infections.

The total of 4,181 surpassed the previous record of 4,158, which was set seven months ago during the state's third wave.

Concerns are now growing over the omicron variant of COVID begins to spread, which was first detected in South Africa.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.