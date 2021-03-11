Michigan reports 2,091 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths

(WXYZ) — There have been 603,375 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 15,729 deaths in Michigan, the state reported Thursday.

That's up 2,091 cases and 23 deaths from the day before. Of the 23 deaths announced Thursday, 16 of them were identified through a Vital Records review, the state said.

Statewide, test positivity increased to 4.1 percent, up from 3.4 percent. The case rate is now at 114 cases per million, which has increased over the past three weeks.

Additionally, the state is seeing a slight increase in hospitalizations and deaths.

Officials are urging residents to "double down" on wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

