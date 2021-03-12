Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Michigan reports 2,403 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths Friday

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control (CDC)
Coronavirus Disease 2019
Interactive map shows national coronavirus risk by county, state; 3 states in the red
Posted at 3:23 PM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 15:23:22-05

(WXYZ) — There have been 605,778 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 15,736 deaths in Michigan, the state reported Friday.

That's up 2,403 cases and 7 deaths from the day before.

Officials are urging residents to "double down" on wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

As of March 11, 2,921,636 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.
Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information
State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub