Michigan reports 2,403 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths Friday

(WXYZ) — There have been 605,778 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 15,736 deaths in Michigan, the state reported Friday.

That's up 2,403 cases and 7 deaths from the day before.

Officials are urging residents to "double down" on wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

As of March 11, 2,921,636 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

