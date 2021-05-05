Michigan reports 2,589 new COVID-19 cases, 42 deaths

(WXYZ) — There have been 854,536 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 17,939 deaths in Michigan, the state reported Wednesday.

That's up 2,589 cases and 42 deaths from the day before.

Although Michigan's COVID-19 cases still remain high, numbers are starting to trend downward, Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said during a press conference last week.

Key metrics are starting to trend in the right direction, Dr. Khaldun said. Last week in Michigan, there are 493 cases per million people, which is 30% lower than three weeks ago.

Additionally, the percent positivity rate was at 13.2% last week, down by 4.3% from three weeks ago.

