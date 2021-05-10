Michigan reports 2,716 new cases of COVID-19, 33 deaths over 2-day period

(WXYZ) — There have been 865,349 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18,239 total deaths in Michigan, the state reported Monday.

That's a two-day increase of 2,716 cases and 33 deaths from Saturday. The state says over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 1,358 per day.

It comes after the state updated its number of COVID-19 vaccinations, saying that 54% of Michiganders have had at least one dose, getting the state closer to its first benchmark in the MI Vacc to Normal plan.

There have been 7,292,394 total doses of a COVID-19 vaccine administered, according to the latest data from the state.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.