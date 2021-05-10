Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Michigan reports 2,716 new cases of COVID-19, 33 deaths over 2-day period

items.[0].image.alt
File photo
Coronavirus
Posted at 2:47 PM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 14:47:46-04

(WXYZ) — There have been 865,349 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18,239 total deaths in Michigan, the state reported Monday.

That's a two-day increase of 2,716 cases and 33 deaths from Saturday. The state says over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 1,358 per day.

It comes after the state updated its number of COVID-19 vaccinations, saying that 54% of Michiganders have had at least one dose, getting the state closer to its first benchmark in the MI Vacc to Normal plan.

There have been 7,292,394 total doses of a COVID-19 vaccine administered, according to the latest data from the state.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information

State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub