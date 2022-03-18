Michigan reports 2,770 new COVID-19 cases, 50 deaths over last two days

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan is reporting 2,770 new COVID-19 cases and 50 new deaths over the last two days.

That works out to an average of about 1,385 cases per day for Thursday and Friday.

That brings the total number of cases in Michigan to 2,071,587 and the total number of deaths to 32,611 since the pandemic began.

The new numbers come as cases of omicron's "stealth" subvariant are increasing. The CDC says BA.2 now accounts for roughly a quarter of new COVID-19 cases in the US.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, currently there have been 99 cases of the subvariant confirmed in the state.

A breakdown of the subvariant count per county is below:

Hospitalizations continue to decrease. As of Wednesday, the number of adults hospitalized with COVID-19 has gone down every day for more than two months. As of March 16, there were 600 adults hospitalized with cases of COVID-19, down from a peak of 4,580 on Jan. 10. There were also 21 children in the hospital with COVID-19, down from a record 117 on Jan. 14.

