Michigan reports 21,034 new COVID-19 cases, 95 deaths over three days

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan reported Monday 21,034 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 95 deaths over a three day period. That averages out to 7,011 new COVID cases per day for Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The deaths reported Friday include 27 from the Vital Records review.

The new numbers work out to 43,195 cases last week, an average of 6,170 cases per day. For reference, the week before that, there were 28,769 reported cases.

The overall total of confirmed cases in Michigan to 1,209,702 and the total number of deaths to 22,862.

Michigan reports coronavirus numbers on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday as the surge in cases continues.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.