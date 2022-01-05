Watch
Michigan reports 27,346 new cases of COVID-19 over 2-day period

generic covid-19 cases graphic
Posted at 3:02 PM, Jan 05, 2022
(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan reported 27,346 new cases of COVID-19 over a two-day period and 277 new deaths, according to the latest numbers from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

That averages out to 13,673 cases per day for Tuesday and Wednesday. The deaths include 165 identified during a vital records review.

The 13,673 cases per day is the highest total since the pandemic started. Last week, the state reported an average of 12,929 per day, a record at that time. That's nearly 3,000 more cases than the previous record of 9,779 set in November 2020.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 1,595,919 and the total number of deaths to 27,563.

It comes amid a surge in cases that is expected to rise after the holidays.

