Michigan reports 27,423 new cases of COVID-19, 379 deaths over 2-day period

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan reported 27,423 new cases of COVID-19 over a 2-day period and 379 new deaths, according to the latest numbers from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That averages 13,712 new COVID cases per day for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The newly reported deaths include 268 that were identified during a review of vital records.

The total number of confirmed cases in Michigan is 1,933,062 and the total number of deaths has reached 27,423.

The numbers come amid the state's fourth surge in COVID-19 cases. Michigan recently set a record for adults hospitalized with COVID-19. However, those numbers have dropped 15% over the last week.

