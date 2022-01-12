Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Michigan reports 28,458 new cases of COVID-19, 350 deaths over 2-day period

Posted at 3:05 PM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 15:05:39-05

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan reported Monday 28,458 new cases of COVID-19 over a two-day period and 350 new deaths, according to the latest numbers from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That averages 14,229 new COVID cases per day over Tuesday and Wednesday.

The 350 newly reported deaths include 282 that were identified during a review of vital records.

On Friday, a 20,346 cases per day average was reported, shattering the previous record.

The total number of confirmed cases in Michigan is 1,709,593 and the total number of deaths has reached 28,458.

The numbers come amid the state's fourth surge in COVID-19 cases. Michigan set a record for adults hospitalized with COVID-19, according to new data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

On Monday, Michigan reported 4,580 adults hospitalized with COVID-19. The previous record was 4,518 adults set on Dec. 13. Another 321 adults are hospitalized with suspected cases of COVID-19.

Metro Detroit has the majority of hospitalizations with 2,690 adults in the hospital with confirmed cases.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information

State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub