Michigan reports 3,143 new cases of COVID-19, 9 deaths over 2-day period

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan reported 3,143 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths over Sunday and Monday.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 610,580 and the total number of deaths to 15,783.

Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 1,571 per day.

Officials are urging residents to "double down" on wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

