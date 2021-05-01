Michigan reports 3,431 new COVID-19 cases, 131 deaths

(WXYZ) — There have been 844,385 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 17,742 deaths from the virus, the state reported Saturday.

That's up 3,431 cases and 131 deaths from the day before.

Although Michigan's COVID-19 cases still remain high, numbers are starting to trend downward, Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said during a press conference Thursday.

Key metrics are starting to trend in the right direction, Dr. Khaldun said. This week in Michigan, there are 493 cases per million people, which is 30% lower than two weeks ago.

Additionally, the percent positivity rate stands at 13.2%, down by 4.3% from two weeks ago.

The state health department is still tracking outbreaks; currently, there are more than 1,272 across the state. Dr. Khaldun said they are holding steady.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.