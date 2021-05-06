Watch
Michigan reports 3,514 new COVID-19 cases, 115 deaths

WXYZ-TV
Posted at 2:36 PM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 14:43:03-04

(WXYZ) — There have been 858,050 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 18,054 deaths in Michigan, the state reported Thursday.

That's up 3,514 cases and 115 deaths from the day before. Ninety-two of the newly reported deaths were discovered during a review of vital records.

Additionally, there are another 97,962 cases that are listed a Probable for COVID-19 and another 1,169 deaths that are believed to be from the coronavirus.

Although Michigan's COVID-19 cases still remain high, numbers are starting to trend downward, Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said during a press conference last week.

Key metrics are starting to trend in the right direction, Dr. Khaldun said. Last week in Michigan, there are 493 cases per million people, which is 30% lower than three weeks ago.

Additionally, the percent positivity rate was at 13.2% last week, down by 4.3% from three weeks ago.

