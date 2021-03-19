Michigan reports 3,730 new cases of COVID-19, 15 deaths

(WXYZ) — There have been 622,151 cases of COVID-19 and 15,850 total deaths, the state reported Friday.

That's up 3,730 cases and 15 deaths from the day before.

Case rates in Michigan are now at 173 cases per million and have been increasing for the past four weeks. They have increased 77% in all age groups, but those aged 10-19 have seen the largest increase.

Additionally, percent positivity has increased for the past four weeks and is now at 6.2 percent. There has also been an increase in hospitalization rates for the past two weeks, with 4.9% of inpatient beds being used for COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said many of the cases are related to outbreaks, which have increased to 645 statewide.

Many of the outbreaks are related to sports; Dr. Khaldun said 315 outbreaks are associated with different sports teams related to clubs, schools and recreational sports.

The state is also continuing to track variants. Currently, 736 cases of the B117 variant have been identified across 31 counties across the state. Michigan has the second-most cases of this variant in the United States, behind Florida.

