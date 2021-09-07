Michigan reports 31 new school-related COVID-19 outbreaks

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan reported 31 new COVID-19 outbreaks at schools as cases continue to rise in the state.

The 31 newly reported outbreaks are more than 3 times the number reported previously this school year. Last week the state reported 9 new outbreaks.

It comes at a time when Michigan sees a surge in COVID-19 cases, especially among young people due to the Delta variant.

Newly reported outbreaks:

Ongoing outbreaks:

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.