Michigan reports 33,551 new cases of COVID-19, 210 deaths over 2-day period

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan reported 33,551 new cases of COVID-19 over a 2-day period and 210 new deaths, according to the latest numbers from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That averages 16,776 new COVID cases per day for Thursday and Friday.

The 210 newly reported deaths include 79 that were identified during a review of vital records.

The total number of confirmed cases in Michigan is 1,866,267 and the total number of deaths has reached 29,190.

The numbers come amid the state's fourth surge in COVID-19 cases. Michigan recently set a record for adults hospitalized with COVID-19.

