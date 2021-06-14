Michigan reports 338 new COVID-19 cases, 8 additional deaths over two-day period

(WXYZ) — There have been 892,469 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 19,548 deaths, the state reported Monday.

That's up 338 cases and 8 deaths from Saturday.

As of June 11, 852,204 people have recovered from the virus.

On June 1, the state of Michigan further loosened COVID-19 restrictions.

The state lifted all capacity limits for outdoor gatherings, as well as all capacity limits at residential gatherings.

The capacity limits at indoor establishments were raised to 50% And social gatherings are now be regulated only by the venue. This means rules for an indoor wedding or conference will be set by the establishment hosting the event.

