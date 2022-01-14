Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Michigan reports 37,114 new cases of COVID-19, 251 deaths over 2-day period

Posted at 3:04 PM, Jan 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-14 15:07:34-05

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan reported 37,114 new cases of COVID-19 over a two-day period and 251 new deaths, according to the latest numbers from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That averages 18,557 new COVID cases per day over Thursday and Friday

The 251 newly reported deaths include 140 that were identified during a review of vital records.

Last week a 20,346 cases per day average was reported, shattering the previous record.

The total number of confirmed cases in Michigan is 1,746,707 and the total number of deaths has reached 28,479.

The numbers come amid the state's fourth surge in COVID-19 cases. Michigan set a record for adults hospitalized with COVID-19, according to new data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information

State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub