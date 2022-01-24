Michigan reports 39,372 new cases of COVID-19, 36 deaths over 3-day period

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan reported 39,372 new cases of COVID-19 over a 3-day period and 36 new deaths, according to the latest numbers from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That averages 13,124 new COVID cases per day for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

The newly reported deaths do not include any that were identified during a review of vital records.

The total number of confirmed cases in Michigan is 1,905,639 and the total number of deaths has reached 29,226.

The numbers come amid the state's fourth surge in COVID-19 cases. Michigan recently set a record for adults hospitalized with COVID-19.

