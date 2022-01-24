Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Michigan reports 39,372 new cases of COVID-19, 36 deaths over 3-day period

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
COVID-19
COVID-19
Posted at 2:46 PM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 14:46:24-05

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan reported 39,372 new cases of COVID-19 over a 3-day period and 36 new deaths, according to the latest numbers from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That averages 13,124 new COVID cases per day for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

The newly reported deaths do not include any that were identified during a review of vital records.

The total number of confirmed cases in Michigan is 1,905,639 and the total number of deaths has reached 29,226.

The numbers come amid the state's fourth surge in COVID-19 cases. Michigan recently set a record for adults hospitalized with COVID-19.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information

State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub