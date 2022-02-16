Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Michigan reports 4,271 new cases of COVID-19 over 2-day period

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
COVID-19
COVID-19
Posted at 2:27 PM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 14:34:07-05

(WXYZ) — Michigan reported an average of 2,136 cases per day over the past two days, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

In all, there were 4, 271 new cases of COVID-19 for Tuesday and Wednesday. There were also 312 newly reported deaths, with 274 identified during a review of Vital Records.

That brings the total number of cases to 2,042,013 and the total number of deaths to 31,271 since the pandemic began.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have been decreasing for one month straight now. As of February 16, they have dropped below 2,000.

The State of Michigan recently updated its guidance on mask-wearing in most indoor spaces, withdrawing the public health advisory that recommended indoor masking.

According to the state, it comes amid a decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Previously, they had recommended masking for everyone in indoor public spaces, including schools.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information

State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub