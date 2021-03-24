Menu

COVID cases surge in Michigan: 4,454 new cases, 16 additional deaths

WXYZ
Posted at 2:40 PM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 15:04:20-04

(WXYZ) — There have been 637,645 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan and 15,935 deaths, the state reported Wednesday.

That's up 4,454 cases and 16 deaths since Tuesday's report. The state is also listing another 68,905 probable cases of the virus, and another 1,014 deaths related to COVID-19.

As of March 19, 562,775 have recovered from the virus.

Michigan could potentially be facing another COVID-19 case surge, Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said in a press conference Friday.

Dr. Khaldun said "very concerning data" shows that the state is going in the wrong direction.

