Michigan reports 4,494 cases of COVID-19 and 90 deaths over two-day period

Michigan is reporting 4,494 COVID-19 cases and an additional 90 deaths over a two-day period.

The number of deaths includes 36 from a Vital Records review. The average number of cases totals 2,247 per day.

The overall number of cases has reached 951,192 and the number of deaths total 20,347.

Michigan reports coronavirus numbers on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday as the surge in cases continues.

