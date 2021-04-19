Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Michigan reports 43 new school-related COVID-19 outbreaks

items.[0].image.alt
David Goldman/AP
In this March 6, 2020, photo, a classroom is seen vacant through a window at Saint Raphael Academy in Pawtucket, R.I., as the school remains closed following a confirmed case of the coronavirus. As a growing number of schools around the country close their doors because of the new coronavirus, they are confronted with the dilemma of whether to move classes online and run the risk of leaving behind the many students who don't have internet or computers at home, or parents with flexible work schedule. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Empty classroom covid-19
Posted at 4:50 PM, Apr 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-19 16:50:45-04

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan reported 43 new COVID-19 outbreaks at schools as cases continue to rise in the state.

It comes at a time when Michigan sees a surge in COVID-19 cases, especially among young people.

Many schools are going virtual for the weeks after spring break amid rising cases, and the state opened up dozens of temporary COVID-19 test sites for students and families returning from spring break.

Ongoing outbreaks list:

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information

State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub