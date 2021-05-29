Michigan reports 445 new cases of COVID-19, 49 deaths as state prepares for loosened restrictions

Michigan reported 445 new cases of COVID-19 and 49 new deaths from the virus, bringing the total number of cases to 887,719 and the total number of deaths to 19,163.

Cases continue to fall in the state after the peak earlier in the spring, and of the 49 deaths, 48 were identified during a vital records review.

There have been 818,165 Michiganders who have recovered from COVID-19, which includes people who are 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

While COVID-19 vaccinations are continuing to slow, the state was at 58.6% of Michiganders with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Tuesday after the holiday, the state will change its rules for gatherings and capacity limits. All outdoor gatherings and events will be able to have 100% capacity, and all indoor places will be able to be at 50% capacity. The curfew restrictions are also going away on June 1.

A month later on July 1, the face masks and gatherings order goes away.

