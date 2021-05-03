Watch
Michigan reports 5,035 additional COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths

Posted at 2:33 PM, May 03, 2021
(WXYZ) — Michigan is reporting another 5,035 additional COVID-19 cases and another 29 deaths related to the coronavirus.

The new numbers represent a two-day total and average out to approximately 2,517 a day.

In all Michigan has seen 849,420 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 17,771 deaths from the coronavirus.

However, Michigan is still reporting another 96,312 cases that are listed as Probable or COVID-19 and another 1,151 deaths that are Probable as well.

