Michigan reports 5,380 new cases of COVID-19 over 3-day period

(WXYZ) — Michigan reported an average of 1,793 cases per day over the past three days, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

In all, there were 5,380 new cases of COVID-19 for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. There were also 60 newly reported deaths, none of which were identified during a review of Vital Records.

That brings the total number of cases to 2,037,742 and the total number of deaths to 30,959 since the pandemic began.

The average of 1,793 is the lowest reported in 6 months. On August 30 an average of 1,673 cases per day was reported.

Also, hospitalizations have been decreasing for one month straight now. They are down 55.3% in that time period, with 4,579 reported on January 14. As of February 14, 2,048 are reported.

