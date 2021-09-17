Michigan reports 5,616 new COVID-19 cases, 68 deaths over 2-day period

(WXYZ) — Michigan reports 5,616 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, and 68 deaths over a 2-day period; an average of 2,808 per day.

The overall number of Michigan cases has reached 988,725 and the number of deaths total 20,665.

The deaths announced today include 36 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Michigan reports coronavirus numbers on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday as the surge in cases continues.

