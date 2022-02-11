Michigan reports 5,716 new cases of COVID-19 over 2-day period

(WXYZ) — Michigan reported an average of 2,858 cases per day over the past two days, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

In all, there were 5,716 new cases of COVID-19 for Thursday and Friday. There were also 152 newly reported deaths with 110 of them identified during a review of Vital Records.

That brings the total number of cases to 2,032,362 and the total number of deaths to 30,899 since the pandemic began.

The 2,858 average is the lowest number of new cases daily since Oct. 18, when the average was 2,832 cases per day over the course of three days.

Hospitalizations have also declined in Michigan with 2,249 people in the hospital with confirmed cases of COVID-19. That's down from the peak of 4,580 a month ago on Jan. 10. Hospitalizations have dropped nearly 50%, according to data.

Pediatric hospitalizations are also decreasing, but not at the same rate as adults. There are reportedly 63 children in the hospital with confirmed cases of COVID-19, down from the peak of 117 on Jan. 14.

