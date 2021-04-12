Michigan reports 51 new school-related COVID-19 outbreaks as cases surge

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan reported 51 new COVID-19 outbreaks at schools as cases continue to rise in the state.

It comes at a time when Michigan sees a surge in COVID-19 cases, especially among young people.

Many schools are going virtual for the weeks after spring break amid rising cases, and the state opened up dozens of temporary COVID-19 test sites for students and families returning from spring break.

Ongoing outbreaks list:

