Michigan reports 6,093 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths over 3-day period

WXYZ
Posted at 3:10 PM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 15:10:56-04

(WXYZ) — Michigan reports 6,093 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths over a 3-day period; an average of 2,031 per day.

The overall number of Michigan cases has reached 976,505 and the number of deaths total 20,535.

The deaths announced today include 9 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

On Friday, September 10 the state reported 6,095 COVID-19 cases and 59 deaths over a two-day period.

Michigan reports coronavirus numbers on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday as the surge in cases continues.

