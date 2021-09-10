Michigan reports 6,095 new cases of COVID-19 and 51 deaths over 2-days, averaging 3,047 cases per day

(WXYZ) — Michigan is reporting 6,095 COVID-19 cases and an additional 59 deaths over a two-day period.

The number of deaths includes 44 from a Vital Records review.

The average number of new cases totals to 3,047 per day.

The overall number of Michigan cases has reached 970,412 and the number of deaths total 20,506.

Michigan reports coronavirus numbers on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday as the surge in cases continues.

