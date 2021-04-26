Michigan reports 6,524 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths

(WXYZ) — There have been 825,844 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 17,324 deaths in Michigan, the state reported Monday.

That's up 6,524 cases and 35 deaths from the previous report on Saturday. The report represents a two day total, working out to an average of 3,262.

The state also lists a cumulative total of 626,254 recoveries.

The state's positivity rate is on the decline and hospitalizations are also down. Latest numbers from the CDC show the 7-day average for new cases has dropped by 12.5%.

Variants remain a huge concern, even as the vaccine rollout continues. Wednesday also marked the first time in nine days the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped below 4,000.

As of now, 23 hospitals in the state are at 90% capacity or more for COVID-19 patients, down from 35 hospitals on Monday.

“The UK variant is still playing a big role," Beaumont Internal Medicine Physician Dr. Justin Skrzynski said.

The state's 7-day average for new cases is down to 483 per 100,000 people, a 12.5% drop since last week. The positivity rate from tests is also down to 13.4%. It was 15.5% last week.

