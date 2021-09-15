Michigan reports 6,604 confirmed new COVID-19 cases, 44 deaths over 2-day period

(WXYZ) — Michigan reports 6,604 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, and 44 deaths over a 2-day period; an average of 3,302 per day.

The overall number of Michigan cases has reached 983,109 and the number of deaths total 20,597.

The deaths announced today include 41 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Michigan reports coronavirus numbers on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday as the surge in cases continues.

