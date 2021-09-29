Michigan reports 6,733 new confirmed COVID cases and 100 deaths over a 2-day period

(WXYZ) — Michigan reported Wednesday 6,733 new confirmed COVID cases and 100 deaths over a 2-day period. That's an average of 3,367 per day.

50 of the deaths reported were from Vital Records Review.

The total number of confirmed cases totals 1,022,575 and number of deaths totals 20,998.

On Monday 7,733 new confirmed COVID cases and 35 additional deaths over a 3-day period.

Last week, Michigan surpassed more than 1 million confirmed cases.

Michigan reports coronavirus numbers on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday as the surge in cases continues.

