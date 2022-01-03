Michigan reports 61,235 new cases of COVID-19 over 5-day period

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan reported 61,235 new cases of COVID-19 over a five-day period and 298 new deaths, according to the latest numbers from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

That averages out to 12,247 cases per day over the past five days. The deaths include 172 identified during a vital records review.

The 12,247 cases per day is the second-highest total since the pandemic started. Last week, the state reported an average of 12,929 per day, a record. That's nearly 3,000 more cases than the previous record of 9,779 set in November 2020.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 1,568,573 and the total number of deaths to 27,286.

It comes amid a surge in cases that is expected to rise after the holidays.

The number of adults and children hospitalized with COVID-19 saw a large increase to start the new year as well, according to new data.

Coming off the holiday, the state said there were 4,232 adults hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19. That's an increase of 3,862 that was reported on Dec. 29.

For kids, there are 107 hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19. That's an increase of 78 reported on Dec. 29.

Metro Detroit's two regions have the largest number of adults and children hospitalized.

Region 2 south, which includes, Detroit, Wayne, Monroe and Washtenaw counties, has 66 children with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 in the hospital. Region 2 north, which is Macomb, Oakland and St. Clair counties, has 11 children with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 in the hospital.

