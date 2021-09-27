Michigan reports 7,733 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 35 additional deaths over 3-day period

(WXYZ) — Michigan reported Monday 7,733 new confirmed COVID cases and 35 additional deaths over a 3-day period. That averages out to 2,577 cases per day.

The state reports 13 of the deaths were identified during a Vital Records review.

Last week, Michigan surpassed more than 1 million confirmed cases.

The total number of cases in Michigan stands at 1,015,802 and deaths total 20,898.

Michigan reports coronavirus numbers on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday as the surge in cases continues.

