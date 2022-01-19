Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Michigan reports 74 new school-related COVID-19 outbreaks

items.[0].image.alt
Brittainy Newman/AP
View of an empty classroom at P.S. 5 Port Morris, a Bronx elementary school, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)
Classroom
Posted at 3:01 PM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 15:01:43-05

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan reported 74 new school-related COVID-19 outbreaks on Tuesday. They also reported 168 ongoing outbreaks, down from the previous 203.

The new outbreaks come at a time when Michigan is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases. Michigan is still considered a COVID-19 hotspot after weeks of battling what doctors say is our fourth surge.

Michigan typically reports new school-related outbreaks every Monday. However, this week the report was delayed by the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Check the list of new outbreaks below:

Check the list of ongoing outbreaks below:

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information

State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub