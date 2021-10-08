Watch
Michigan reports 8,409 new COVID-19 cases, 82 additional deaths over two-day period

WXYZ
Posted at 3:11 PM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 15:14:40-04

(WXYZ) — Michigan reported Friday 8,409 new confirmed COVID cases and 82 additional deaths over a two-day period. That averages out to 4,205 cases per day.

The state reports that 40 deaths were identified during a Vital Records review. The reporting covers Tuesday and Wednesday.

The total number of cases in Michigan now stands at 1,055,420 and the death total is at 21,313.

Michigan reports coronavirus numbers on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday as the surge in cases continues.

