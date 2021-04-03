Watch
Michigan reports 8,413 new COVID-19 cases, 57 deaths

Posted at 2:50 PM, Apr 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-03 15:07:19-04

(WXYZ) — Michigan reported 8,413 new COVID-19 cases and 57 new deaths on Saturday amid a continuing surge in cases, according to data from the state.

In total, the state has had 692,206 total cases and 16,218 deaths.

According to the state, 51 of the deaths reported Saturday were identified during a vital records review.

Cases in Michigan have been steadily increasing. The month of March brought massive increases in COVID-19 in Michigan, according to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Active cases of COVID-19 are up more than 163% from March 1 through March 30, according to the data, and up more than 56% just in the last week.

The increase in active cases coincides with a massive increase in daily new cases of COVID-19.

New public health orders are also in effect through the end of May for Detroit and Wayne County, citing a 235% increase in COVID-19 cases since mid-February.

As of April 2, 577,141 people have recovered from the virus.

