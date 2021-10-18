Michigan reports 8,496 new COVID-19 cases, 46 additional deaths over three-day period

(WXYZ) — Michigan reported Monday 8,496 new confirmed COVID cases and 46 additional deaths over a three-day period. That averages out to about 2,832 cases per day.

This reporting covers Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The reported deaths include 15 identified during a Vital Records review.

The total number of cases in Michigan now stands at 1,090,021 and the death total is at 21,609.

Michigan reports coronavirus numbers on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday as the surge in cases continues.

