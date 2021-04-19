Michigan reports 8,574 cases of COVID-19, 61 deaths

(WXYZ) — There have been 793,881 total cases of COVID-19 in Michigan and 16,901 deaths, the state reported Monday.

That's up 8,574 cases and 61 deaths from the last report on Saturday. The two day report averages out to 4,287 cases per day.

Michigan's coronavirus case rate has been one of the worst in the nation.

According to The New York Times, Michigan has nine of the top 10 metro areas in the country with the greatest number of new COVID-19 cases. Owosso, Jackson, Flint, Detroit, and Bay City are in the top five.

However, Governor Gretchen Whitmer sounded a note of optimism on Sunday, saying that Michigan could be seeing a drop in infections.

She tells NBC’s “Meet the Press” cases could be beginning to slow down. She didn’t discuss specific data.

Health officials said Friday that the seven-day average positivity rate had dropped in recent days to 17.1%, but remained above a December peak of 14.4%.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.