Michigan reports 8,704 new COVID-19 cases, 62 additional deaths over 3-day period

(WXYZ) — Michigan reported Monday 8,704 new confirmed COVID cases and 62 additional deaths over a three-day period. That averages out to 2,901 cases per day.

The state reports that 19 deaths were identified during a Vital Records review. The reporting covers Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The total number of cases in Michigan now stands at 1,039,337 and the death total is at 21,139.

Michigan reports coronavirus numbers on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday as the surge in cases continues.

