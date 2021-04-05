Michigan reports 84 new school-related COVID-19 outbreaks as cases surge

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan reported 84 new COVID-19 outbreaks at schools as cases continue to rise in the state.

According to the latest data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, 40 of those outbreaks are in metro Detroit and 20 are in Oakland County alone.

It comes at a time when Michigan sees a surge in COVID-19 cases, especially among young people. There were more than 8,000 new cases reported Saturday.

Many schools are going virtual for the weeks after spring break amid rising cases, and the state opened up dozens of temporary COVID-19 test sites for students and families returning from spring break.

