Michigan reports 86,009 new cases of COVID-19, 501 deaths over 5-day period

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan reported 86,009 new cases of COVID-19 over a five-day period and 501 new deaths, according to the latest numbers from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That averages 17,202 new COVID cases per day for Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

The 501 newly reported deaths include 346 that were identified during a review of vital records.

Two weeks ago the record per day average was set at 20,346 a day average was reported.

The total number of confirmed cases in Michigan is 1,832,716 and the total number of deaths has reached 28,980.

The numbers come amid the state's fourth surge in COVID-19 cases. Michigan set a record for adults hospitalized with COVID-19, according to new data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

