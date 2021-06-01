Michigan reports 862 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths over holiday weekend

(WXYZ) — There have been 888,581 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 19,176 confirmed deaths in Michigan, the state reported Tuesday.

That's up 862 cases and 13 deaths from when numbers were reported last Friday.

MDHHS says over the three days, the average number of new confirmed cases is 287 per day.

Beginning June 1, the state of Michigan further loosened COVID-19 restrictions.

As previously announced, the state will lift all capacity limits for outdoor gatherings, as well as all capacity limits at residential gatherings.

The capacity limits at indoor establishments will be raised to 50% And social gatherings will now be regulated only by the venue. This means rules for an indoor wedding or conference will be set by the establishment hosting the event.

The state is also lifting the curfew on bars and restaurants. This means they can remain open until 2 a.m. and 24 hour facilities can resume their full operating hours.

