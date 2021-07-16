Michigan reports 881 COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths since Tuesday

(WXYZ) — There have been 897,598 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 19,848 confirmed deaths in Michigan, the state reported Friday.

That's up 881 cases and 16 deaths since Tuesday's report. Over Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, the average number of new confirmed cases is about 293 per day.

Additionally, seven of the deaths announced Friday were identified during a Vital Records review.

Although cases in Michigan have remained low due to vaccinations, the spread of the Delta variant is a cause for concern. Preliminary data indicates it may increase the risk of hospitalization, with doctors seeing teenagers and young children admitted in recent weeks.

The Delta variant now accounts for about 58% of COVID-19 cases in US, the CDC said.

Michigan has recently dropped almost all COVID-19 restrictions across the state.

